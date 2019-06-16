HAROLD ZIMMERMAN GREENSBORO AT 5:59 PM ON JUNE 13, 2019, the world lost one of its sparkling lights. Harold Zimmerman, a proud son of Hoboken, NJ and long-time resident of Greensboro, NC a home furnishings designer whose creations grace beautiful places everywhere passed away peacefully at 91 in the home he and his beloved wife Myrna shared for nearly 43 years. Tireless in his pursuit of inspired design, he explored the world as a furniture man for nearly 80 years. A business his father and his uncle as well as his brothers were also involved in. From Italy and Spain, to South Korea, the Philippines and throughout Southeast Asia, Harold found "tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, [s]ermons in stones, and good in everything", embracing talent and craft wherever he found them. He graduated from Stevens Academy in Hoboken at 16. Too young to enlist in the armed forces, he served in World War II as a Chief Pharmacist Mate in the Merchant Marines. A brief interlude at NYU was cut short when the Army drafted him to serve in the Korean War. Corporal Zimmerman served as his unit Clerk and received an honorable discharge. The day after his departure, his unit was wiped out. He never denied his luck; he never forgot those who were not as lucky. Married for 61 rollicking years to Myrna Sklar with whom he had two sons, Harold chased his dreams, entertained all who had the good fortune to come his way, annoyed them in almost equal measure asking endless questions and returning food and insulting waiters, but always with that twinkle in his eye and stories of life's miracles told with his poet's grace. Harold leaves behind his wife, two sons David and Jonathan and their families, and myriad friends and relatives who will never forget him and who will keep him alive in their memories and in the many favorite stories they tell of their beloved Harold. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Beth David Synagogue. Interment will follow at Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of the customary remembrances, the family prefers that contributions be made to Out of the Garden Project (www.outofthegardenproject.org) or My Very Own Library (www.myveryownlibrary.org). Online condolences may be posted at www.advantagegreensboro.com
