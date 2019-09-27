Annie Marie Barber Meador Zimmerman, 92, passed away on September 23, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, after a brief hospitalization. Marie was born in Guilford County, NC, to the late William S. Barber and Lula Ethel Wagoner Barber. After high school, Marie moved to DC, where she worked for the FBI. Upon her return to Greensboro, she met and married Julian F. Meador. Together they raised two sons, Stephen, and the late David Meador. After retirement they moved to Southern Pines. Julian became ill and Marie lovingly cared for him until he passed in 2003. In 2006, she married George Zimmerman and moved to Mountain Home, AR. George and Marie enjoyed traveling and being active in three local churches. George passed away in 2017, and Marie remained in Mountain Home among her many friends. Also preceding her in death were brothers Max G. Barber, Layton H. Barber and his wife Lillian; Morris L. Barber; and sisters Janet Edna Barber and Virginia B. Crowder. She is survived by a sister, Carolyn Cook of Greensboro, NC; sister-in-law Leoma Barber of Cary, NC; three grandchildren, Faith H. Meador Levshunov (Sergey) of Michigan; Ethan Meador, also of Michigan, and Luke Meador of Washington; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Andrew Levshunov; daughter-in-law Jennifer Meador; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marie loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed people and will be remembered for her lovely smile and zest for life. A graveside service in NC is pending.
