On Monday May 11th 2020, Adria Zimmerman Schomp, loving wife and mother, passed away in her home at age 66. Adria was born on September 3, 1953 in Schenectady, NY to Alfred and Dorothy Zimmerman (Ferriter). In October 1992 she married Wayne Schomp, they raised a daughter Rachel. No one embraced life as fully and joyfully as Adria. She was as feisty as she was gentle, as full of wonder as she was of wisdom. Adria had an adventurous spirt and looked to experience life though multiple avenues. She started to realize her potential to influence people while in college and carried that with here as she entered adulthood. Adria's curious nature kept her always looking for the next interesting thing, and therefore she had multiple careers. A self-made woman and business owner, she began as Director of charter sales/marketing for numerous aviation companies where she acquired her pilots license. She went on to start a makeup sales business that grew into a 15-year venture where she worked as a makeup artist and wardrobe director for TV, print, and film. For the past 21 years she rose to the top of her field as a trauma therapist. With offices throughout the state and clients from around the world, she made a difference in many lives. Adria was preceded in death by her father Alfred and brother Jim. She is survived by her mother Dorothy, her husband Wayne and daughter Rachel, brothers Mike, Allan, Jimmy and sisters Diane and Nancy. Because of the current situation there will be no services at this time.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.