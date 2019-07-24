WINSTON-SALEM Bruce Ziglar, 61, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 26 at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St. (RUSSELL)
