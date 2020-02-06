November 17, 1930 - February 1, 2020 Betty Overcash Reynolds Ziglar, 89, passed away peacefully at Raleigh Rex Hospital on Saturday, February 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Midway Cemetery in McLeansville. Betty was born to the late Troy and Grace Overcash in Guilford County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Davis. She is survived by her children, Sherry Kanoy, Darrell Davis, Gina Komlagah, and John Reynolds, Jr.; 4 grandchildren, Chris Traynham, Jr., Bryan Davis, Rebecca Davis, and Ryan Davis; her recently born great-grandson, Anderson Traynham; and her 7 beloved grand-dogs. Betty loved her companion dogs enormously. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Triangle Beagle Rescue, 2664 Timber Dr., Suite 344, Garner, NC 27529 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Ziglar, Betty Overcash Reynolds
