JULY 22, 1948 - JULY 31, 2019 Mr. Rodney Gerald Zeigler, 71, went home to be with our Lord on July 31, 2019, at his home. Born July 22, 1948, in Hamlett, NC, to the late Charles Boyce Zeigler and Nellie L. Zeigler, Rodney proudly served in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1969. Rodney is survived by three brothers and two sisters and a host of extended family members. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm in the Chapel Mausoleum at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Committal will follow in The Last Supper section of the cemetery with military honors. Online condolences and additional information can be found at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
