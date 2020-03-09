Joan Kozlowski Zdanski,86, of Reidsville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Rockingham Co. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Holy Infant Catholic Church with Father Frank Seabo officiating and Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A native of Bellaire, OH, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Irene Anne Boiarski Kozlowski. She had lived in Reidsville since 1969. Joan was a member of Holy Infant Catholic Church, where she served on the Parish Council, was the organist and a choir member for many years. She served on the Reidsville City Council for 18 years, was on the Board of Directors of the Reidsville Downtown Corp., served 4 years as Chairman of the NC Women in Municipal Government, and volunteered at Annie Penn Hospital. Joan retired from MacField, now UNIFI, as a Sales Marketing/Planning Accounts Manager. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Celeste Zdanski, and a brother, Andrew Kozlowski. Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Steve Zdanski of the home; sons Cristan Zdanski of Carrboro and Dr. Carlton Zdanski, M.D. (Laurel) of Chapel Hill; daughters Cynthia Zdanski of Reidsville, Clarice Zdanski of Milan, Italy, Camille Z. Zerbinos (Tom) of Concord, and Colette Zdanski of Reidsville; grandchildren Stefan Zdanski (Kate), Laura Zdanski, Travis Nelson, Alex Zerbinos, and Lea Zdanski; great grandchild Alexander Zdanski. A Rosary Service will be held in Citty Funeral Home Chapel at 6:30 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and the family will see friends following the service at the funeral home. In accordance with Joan's wishes, her body will lie in state at Holy Infant Catholic Church on Wednesday morning until 10:30 AM. The family will be at 810 Lawndale Dr. Apt. A103 Reidsville, NC 27320. Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Rockingham Co. P.O. Box 281 Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.