1950 - 2020 Mr. William "Bud" "Bill" "Bunk" Yow, Jr. met his furry friends at the rainbow bridge on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A celebration of life is being planned at his childhood home site on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2- to 5 p.m. The family is accepting donations for a headstone or a donation can be made to a charity of donor's choice. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

