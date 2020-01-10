Edwina Lane Yow of Seven Lakes passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Elaine Yow Girgis, and preceded in death by her father, James Edward Yow. Edwina was a 1981 graduate of Pinecrest High School. She graduated from Wingate College in 1985 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She came back home to work with her mom at Elaine Yow Girgis Accounting, where she was employed until her death. She was well loved by her many loyal customers. Edwina had a heart of gold and truly loved helping others. She enjoyed cooking, playing tennis, riding in her convertible with the top down and swimming. Edwina loved growing up on the water at Lake Sequoia. Edwina had a deep love for dolphins. She loved their beauty and freedom and always kept a reminder of them close to her. Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.
