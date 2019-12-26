February 15, 1950 - December 19, 2019 Joseph "Joe" Squires Yount, 69, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Joe was born in Newton, NC on February 15, 1950 to Dorothy Furr and John M. Yount, both deceased. The family soon moved to Eden, NC, where Joe graduated from high school in 1968. He went on to attend and graduate from UNC Chapel Hill where he also received his graduate degree. Joe had a 37-year teaching career and also coached sports. He had several passions in life including sports cars, high-end stereo equipment, music and basketball. Upon retiring you could often find him on his screened porch listening to his record collection while gazing at his Lotus in the driveway or camping at VIR! His other passion was his children, whom he loved dearly and they him. He leaves Daniel (Georgia Frierson) Yount, NYC, Emily (Pat) Swelgin, Austin, TX, and Julia Yount, Boone, NC. Joe also leaves two siblings, Patricia (Dick) Kenner, Fernandina Beach, FL and John (Jenni) Yount, Eden, NC. Joe has one grandchild, newly-born Harvey McCowen Swelgin! He also leaves behind his many nieces and nephews, their families, and several very close friends. Joe will be buried in Newton, NC beside his parents and grandparents at a later date. Online condolences may be offered the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home PO box 337
Yount, Joseph "Joe" Squires
