MAY 7, 1947 - JANUARY 29, 2020 Bill Young, 72, passed away peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital on January 29th surrounded by his family. He was born in St. Catharines, Ontario Canada on May 7th. Funeral services will be Friday, February 7th, 3:00 pm, at Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel. The family will visit from 2:00 -3:00 prior to the service. Surpassed in death by his parents, Herbie and Betty Young of St. Catharines. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Brenda Young of Browns Summit; mother-in-law, Vivian Shaddock of Browns Summit; daughter, Shannon Foley and her partner, Tim Nicholson of Browns Summit and Shellie Keene and husband Jeremy of Browns Summit; son, Billy Young and wife, Brooke of Mayodan; grandchildren, Jakob Keene of Browns Summit, Jackson Young of Mayodan, and Caroline Johnson and husband, Sam of Kentucky. Bill played professional hockey for 18 years before retiring to Browns Summit. He was the proud owner of Chic's Appliance for 30 years and involved in youth sports through BSM Association. He enjoyed golf, spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. The family would like to thank Northwest Kidney Center for taking such great care of Bill. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.lambethtroxlerfuneralhome.com Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
