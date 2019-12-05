FEBRUARY 20, 1936 - DECEMBER 2, 2019 Mrs. Ruth Wilson Young, 83, passed away Monday afternoon, December 2, 2019 at Countryside Manor. Mrs. Young's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, at Faith Baptist Tabernacle with Rev. Danny Hemric and Rev. Brent Carrick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery alongside her husband, Dr. Billy A. Young, founder of Faith Baptist Tabernacle. The family will be at the fellowship building of the church prior to the service. Mrs. Young was born in Davidson County on February 20, 1936, the daughter of the late Robert Newburn Wilson and Velna Jordan Wilson. As a minister's wife, she was actively involved in church activities, including teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Her treasure on earth was her family. She also enjoyed caring for and keeping children in the community. Her motherly love was abundant and apparent to all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Billy A. Young, in 2013, and 3 brothers, Keith Wilson, Bruce Wilson, and George Wilson. Surviving are children and their spouses Libby and Try Smith, Larry and Denise Young, Glenn and Tina Young, Linda and David Pettigrew, Eddie Young, Scott and Sunshine Young; 12 grandchildren Brian Smith, Lori Smith, Kyle Smith, Crystal Bray, Kristi Lane, Angela Young, Billy Young, Steven Young, Alex Pettigrew, Skylar Young, Christian Young, and Matthew Young; 7 great-grandchildren, Troy Smith, Natalie Smith, Waylan Smith, Aidan Smith, Owen Smith, Caleb Bray and Peyton Bray; and 2 sisters, Janet W. Sharpe and Mary Agnes Ard. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Baptist Tabernacle, 7919 Lester Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357. You are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
