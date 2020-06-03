APRIL 13, 1927 - MAY 29, 2020 Nancy Wagoner Young passed away Friday, May 29 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born on April 13, 1927 to Mont Clair Wagoner and Katie Troxler Wagoner. She lived in Monticello, North Carolina, until attending Woman's College (now UNCG) where she earned a degree in elementary education. She taught fifth grade in High Point City schools until her marriage. In 1983, she earned her master's degree in education from UNCG and taught for one more year after that. She is still remembered fondly by many of her former students who would stop and speak to her while eating lunch at Kepley's in High Point. Nancy married William Elmer Young in 1953, and they had two children, Rebecca Young Hampton (Ron) and Craig Ellis Young. She is predeceased by both her husband and her son. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, and two granddaughters whom she dearly loved Elizabeth Leisinger (Jason) of Evergreen, Colorado, and Caroline Cox (Michael) of Charlotte, and three great-granddaughters Eloise Nancy Leisinger, Dorothy Claire Leisinger, and Charlie Evelyn Cox. She took great joy in getting to hold and play with each of these grandbabies, even if for only a little while. She is also survived by one sister, Joan Hinshaw. Nancy was a member of the Christian Science Church of High Point, and later the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Greensboro. She served in almost every leadership position in the two churches including first reader and second reader for several terms. A deeply spiritual person, she lived her love for God and Christ, and shared that love with those around her. Nancy was an active gardener and loved flowers, planting, and harvesting. She is known for her beautiful iris beds at her home in High Point where many visitors stopped by each spring to admire them. Having never met a stranger, she always welcomed anyone who wanted to see her gardens. In the early 1970's, she was asked to serve on the Piedmont Environmental Advisory Board. At the time, there was no recycling program in Guilford County, and she saw a need for this service. Nancy was instrumental in bringing recycling to Guilford County. A creative person, she took up basket making later in life and made hundreds of high quality baskets that she sold at art stores, guilds, and craft fairs. Nancy was also a friend who took care of her friends. Often she'd make applesauce cupcakes or homemade soup to take to an elderly friend, or just as an "I'm thinking of you" gesture. Perhaps her favorite recipient of her baked goods was her nextdoor neighbor, Brad Bulla, whom she always declared was the best neighbor anyone could ever have. The family wants to extend thanks to Home Instead Senior Care for providing caregivers that allowed her to stay in her home until age 92. Special thanks go to Kay Flannery and Teresa Brewster who were special caregivers while she was at home. Also, many thanks go to Carriage House Memory Care for taking care of her the last year of her life. They understood her love of laughter and kept her entertained and happy. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the First Church of Christ, Scientist of Greensboro or to a charity of one's choice. A private graveside service will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. Online condolences for the Young family may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com. Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
