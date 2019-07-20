GREENSBORO Leisa Young, 62, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 21 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
