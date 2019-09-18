MAY 19, 1934 - SEPTEMBER 14, 2019 James Marvin "Butch" Young, 85, of High Point, North Carolina, passed away on September 14, 2019. He was born May 19, 1934 and hailed from Bluefield, West Virginia. He is a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. James served over 40 years as a Merchant Marine Engineer. He enjoyed North Carolina Panthers football, model trains, wood crafts and mechanics. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara; daughter Dawn Young of Lawrenceburg, TN, Tricia (John) Payne of Jamestown, NC; son, James (Sharleen) Young of Morrisville, NC; two grandchildren, William and Amelia; a brother, Edward (Susan) Kerr of Forest Hills. WV, as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Mona and Jerry Kerr; one son, Jay Young, and one daughter, Cathy Young. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, September 19, 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.