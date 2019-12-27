GREENSBORO Diane Young, 72, died Friday, December 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, December 29 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Diane Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

