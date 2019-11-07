NOVEMBER 16, 1962 - NOVEMBER 3, 2019 Denise Brann Young, age 56, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born November 16, 1962, in Greensboro, to Kenneth and Mary Brann. Denise was preceded in death by her daughter, Maria, and husband, Mike. She is survived by her parents, her two stepsons, Mike Young, Jr., and Drew Young, and her two sisters, Sandra Brann Mitchell and Amy Brann. The family will receive guests in the Fellowship Hall of Friendship United Methodist Church, 5222 NC 150 East, Brown Summit, on Saturday, November 9th, from 3 to 5 p.m. Feel free to provide gentle support to her family in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, Denise requested you perform a random act of kindness to someone in need of a lift, physically, emotionally, or socially. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, NC 27407
