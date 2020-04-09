DECEMBER 10, 1932 - APRIL 5, 2020 Delores Haroltine Young, 87, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Delores is survived by her seven children, Kathleen Y. Cooper CPT USPHS RET, Diane Young, Helen Barnes, Vanessa Lennon, James Young, Cynthia (Joseph) Davis, and Tonya Wilson; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends who love her. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Guilford Memorial Cemetery.

