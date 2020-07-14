FEBRUARY 23, 1937 - JULY 10, 2020 Darthea C. "Darlene" Young, 83, of Greensboro, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Beacon Place following a brief illness. A private service will be held. Darlene was born February 23, 1937 in Atlanta, GA, the daughter of Weldon Crenshaw and Annie Sue McCullers Crenshaw. She graduated from Emory University with a degree in biology. Darlene and her husband, Peter Young, came to Greensboro in 1968. Darlene lived a life of service to her family and community. Darlene was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, serving several terms as elder, as trustee, and many years in the choir. She served as president of the Greensboro Symphony Guild, the Weatherspoon Gallery Guild, Presbyterian Women, Civic Ballet Guild, the North Carolina Historical Book Society 2017-19, as well as with numerous other organizations. She served as president of the Greater Greensboro Society of Medicine Alliance 1977-78, president of the NC Medical Society Alliance 1985-86, and secretary and member of the board of the American Medical Association Alliance. Darlene served on the board of the North Carolina Aquarium Society from 1990 to 2018, and continued as an emeritus member until her death. Darlene enjoyed music and reading and will be remembered for her dignity, grace, and humor. Most of all, Darlene enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dr. Peter Young; daughter, Whitney Baird and husband Andrew of Chevy Chase, MD, and her son, Dr. Peter Young, Jr. and wife Shirley of Yakima, WA; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Patrick, Susannah and Graham. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald. The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Darlene's name be directed to the First Presbyterian Church Music Ministry, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 and to Beacon Place, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.