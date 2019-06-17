LIBERTY Adam Thomas York, 36, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 123 N. Fayetteville Street, Liberty with Rev. Ken Lyons officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Adam was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Snider York and paternal grandparents, George Thomas York and Clearl Humble York. He leaves behind his father, Thomas J. York; sister, Elisabeth York Bernhardt and her husband, Richard; brother, Matthew Thomas York and his wife, Jessica; maternal grandparents, Solomon Gray Snider and Daphne Ferguson Snider; aunts and uncles, Wanda Davis and her husband Scott, David York and his wife, Theresa, and Michael Allen Snider and his wife, Yvette; and niece and nephews, Laurel Bernhardt, Grayson Bernhardt, Whitley York, and Silas York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, Illinois 60601, www.MDA.org. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the York family.
