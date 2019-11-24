AUGUST 22, 1942 - NOVEMBER 22, 2019 Rebecca "Becky" Barrier Yelton, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, November 22, 2019. Becky was born August 22, 1942 in Guilford County to Bob and Hattie Barrier. After graduating from Greensboro Women's College, Becky went on to become one of the first female managers at IBM. Becky had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to travel and spend time outdoors. An avid reader, she also loved music, games and puzzles. After retiring from IBM, she was one of the first full time residents on Bald Head Island. This was a special place for her where she spent many happy years. It was here that she met her loving husband Wyman and they began their next chapter of fun and adventures. Becky was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Brenda Strider, and her first husband, Fred Pallas. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Wyman Yelton; her sister, Barbara Carroll; stepchildren, Scott Yelton (Ashley) and Stephanie Williard (Charles); nieces, Sharon Nault (Lloyd), Lydia Latta (Harold) and a large and loving extended family. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Dan Wilkers officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bald Head Island Conservancy or a charity or church of your choice. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
