JULY 10, 1927 - JULY 12, 2020 Dorothy Grace Pike Yeager, 93, has gone to live with Jesus. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was born in Rogers, Ohio on July 10, 1927, the daughter of Gaylord and Bessie Wilson Pike. She attended Fairmont and Elkton Schools and graduated from David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Ohio. On September 28, 1946 she married Stanley E. Yeager and was a homemaker. Dorothy later worked for the Columbiana Exempted Village School in food service for twenty years. After moving to Siler City, North Carolina in 1984 she worked with her husband and was his private secretary and part owner of Selig Manufacturing Company, retiring in 1990. Surviving children are Nina L of Greensboro and Donald A (Gayle) of Greensboro, North Carolina, along with two grandsons, John Gravely and Keith (Lee) Bowman both of North Carolina and great grandchildren Kailyn Bowman and Logan Bowman of North Carolina. A son Daniel Eugene preceded her in death. Dorothy had three brothers and three sisters who preceded her in death, Wilma Burns, Myrtle Walters and Beatrice Pike; Manuel Pike, Robert Pike and Paul Pike. Dorothy was a long time member of Grace Church in Columbiana and a present member of Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro, North Carolina. Dorothy participated in the Women's Associations and was involved in many projects and activities for both churches as well as serving in the choirs of both churches. Dorothy taught in the Muirs Chapel Playschool for eight years. Always thinking of others, she sent cards to all the sick and bereaved, often baking and cooking for many of the church shut-ins. Dorothy loved her family, her church and the community. Dorothy was also a member of Kiwanis International and her local Kiwanis club of Northwest Guilford. She was a fifty plus year member of The Order of Eastern Star in Negley, Ohio and present member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #381 of East Palestine, Ohio In lieu of flowers, please give in her name to Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC or Grace Church in Columbiana, Ohio. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Yeager family and you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
