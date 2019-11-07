YATES, JANICE JANUARY 12, 1953 - NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Mrs. Janice Johnson Yates, age 66, of Northampton Drive, Asheboro, died Tuesday, November 5 at the residence of her mother in Denton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8 at Briggs Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Denton conducted by Speaker Gary Mason. Burial will follow in the Denton Town Cemetery. The family will see friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Briggs Funeral Home in Denton and other times will be at the home of Tony Yates, Taylor's Creek Drive, Asheboro. Mrs. Yates was born January 12, 1953 in Randolph County to Clyde Johnson and Barbara Grubb Johnson. She was valedictorian of her class at Denton High School and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She worked for several years at Bishers Hosiery Mill before staying at home to raise her daughter. Mrs. Yates was a supportive wife and loving mother. She also had a deep love for animals. She was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father Clyde Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Garland Yates, a daughter Andrea Yates O'Neal and husband Ben of Asheboro and her mother Barbara Carrick of Denton. Memorials may be made to Randolph County SPCA TNR Program, 300 W. Bailey St., Asheboro, NC 27203. Online condolences may be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com. Briggs Funeral Home PO Box 218, Denton NC 27239
