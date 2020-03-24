FEBRUARY 17, 1941 - MARCH 22, 2020 James Stewart Yates, 79, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Abbotswood at Irving Park in Greensboro, NC. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Loflin Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Les Croft officiating. Mr. Yates will lie in repose at Loflin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 1 until 4 p.m. He was the son of the late Stewart Waldron and Virginia Shortridge Yates and was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Teddi Kincer Yates. Surviving is wife, Ilene Yates; daughters, Debbie Woolard and husband, Terry, Cathi Absalom and husband, Pat; sons, David Yates and Chris Yates and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Derek Woolard, Zach Woolard, Kelsey Woolard, Isaac Absalom and Rachel Absalom Edwards; step-grandchildren, Billy Casswell and Faith Casswell; great-grandchildren, Colt Absalom, Cash Absalom and Molly Edwards. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Yates family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 W Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC 27298
