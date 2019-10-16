JUNE 13, 1941 - OCTOBER 11, 2019 Youland T. Yarde died October 11, 2019, with her family by her side in Greensboro, North Carolina. Youland was born on June 13, 1941, in Georgetown, Guyana. She moved to New York City, where she retired from a successful nursing career at Montefiore Medical Center. Youland is survived by her daughter, Youland Williams (Albert), son, Deryck Yarde (Cheryl). A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 - the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 901 E. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27401. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer 901 E. Friendly Ave., Greensboro NC 27401 or Trinity St. Paul Episcopal Church, 311 Huguenot St., New Rochelle, NY 10801. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.