GREENSBORO Pham Thi Xuan, 73, died Thursday, September 19, 2019. The family will gather 12pm until 4 pm Sunday followed by service at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro
