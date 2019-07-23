Laura Belle Wyrick, 89, passed away July 22, 2019 at Beacon Place Hospice Home. Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Randy Pearman. Laura Belle was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Emory Durham; son, Paul Russell Wyrick; brother, Emory "Buck" Durham; sister, Lucille Overly and daughter-in-law, Angie Wyrick. Survivors include her daughter, Vickey Crigler and husband Wayne; sons, Marty Wyrick and Tonya Oakes, Roger Wyrick and wife Debbie; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends. Laura Belle enjoyed a long career with the City of Greensboro, retiring after 35 years of service from the parking deck at Davie Street. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Guilford House for their compassionate care of Laura Belle. Family and friends may view and sign the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com.
