KERNERSVILLE Judith C. "Judy" Wyrick, 88, of Kernersville went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday July 5, 2019. Services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Travis Moses officiating. Interment will follow at the Gibsonville City Cemetery. A native of Draper, VA, Judy was the wife of 38 years to the late Cecil N. Wyrick and the daughter of the late William A. Christman and Minnie Winn Christman. Survivors include her daughters, Cecilia W. Roark and husband, Keith of Gibsonville, and Sherry W. Williams and husband, Kevin of Kernersville; grandchildren, Casey Pierce and husband, Lucas, Minnde Hester and husband, Ryan, Joe Roark and wife, Denise, Crystal Walker and husband, Kevin, and Matt Williams and wife, Kimmy; ten great grandchildren; sister, Bernice Tickle; and sister-in-law, Bess Christman. In addition to her husband and parents, Judith was preceded in death by five sisters, and five brothers. The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Monday July 8, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
