APRIL 8, 1948 - NOVEMBER 7, 2019 Greensboro - Frances Evonne Wyrick, 71, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1948 in Greensboro and was raised here. Frances is predeceased by her parents, E.L. Ingold Jr. and Anna Ingold; brother, James Kelly Ingold, Sr. and granddaughter, Jessica Lafone. She is survived by her loving husband, James Wyrick; sister, Ann Levan (Jimmy); Children, Donald Clayton (Leslie), Lynn Lafone Eric Lafone (Myranda) and stepchildren, Jerry Wyrick (Angel) and Brenda Booker. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Donnie, Wes, Christine, Taylor, Jacob, Sienna, Melissa and great-grandchildren, Patrick, Will, Lacy, Mackenzie, Maison, Donny Ray IV, and Malaina. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the Wyrick family.

