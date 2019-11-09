APRIL 8, 1948 - NOVEMBER 7, 2019 Greensboro - Frances Evonne Wyrick, 71, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1948 in Greensboro and was raised here. Frances is predeceased by her parents, E.L. Ingold Jr. and Anna Ingold; brother, James Kelly Ingold, Sr. and granddaughter, Jessica Lafone. She is survived by her loving husband, James Wyrick; sister, Ann Levan (Jimmy); Children, Donald Clayton (Leslie), Lynn Lafone Eric Lafone (Myranda) and stepchildren, Jerry Wyrick (Angel) and Brenda Booker. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Donnie, Wes, Christine, Taylor, Jacob, Sienna, Melissa and great-grandchildren, Patrick, Will, Lacy, Mackenzie, Maison, Donny Ray IV, and Malaina. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the Wyrick family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.