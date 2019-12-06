JUNE 21, 1960 - DECEMBER 3, 2019 Brenda "Sam" Nelson Wyrick went home to her Lord on December 3, 2019. Brenda was born June 21, 1960 to the late Jonie "Norman" Nelson and Naomi "Doodle" Lucas Nelson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Nelson. Brenda loved to ride Harley Davidsons all of her life. She also loved fishing and being outdoors. She loved her daughter and granddaughter more than anything in this world. She is survived by her daughter Norma McAdoo (Tommy Craig), granddaughter Kali McAdoo, sister Edith "Ann" Wilson, niece Tammy Nelson, nephew Timmy Wrenn, great-nephews Bradley and Brandon Nelson and Christopher Hawkins, lifelong friend Cheryl Bozarth and her fur baby Titus. The family will receive friends December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m., memorial service at 2 p.m., at North Greensboro Church of God, 3605 Summit Ave. with Dr. Bill Coble officiating. Other times at the the home of her daughter. I would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Golding for her outstanding care for my mom. Thank you so much! Triad Cremation Services

