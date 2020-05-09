MAY 11, 1935 - MAY 7, 2020 Mrs. AnneBelle Winfree Wyrick, age 84, of Gibsonville, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence after several years of failing health. A native of Guilford County, she was the daughter of the late Doke and Nettie Lee Stigall Winfree and was married for over 68 years to Robert Lee Wyrick, Sr., who survives. She was a career homemaker and was a longtime member of Apple's Chapel Christian Church, where she served as the nursery Sunday School teacher for many years. AnneBelle was an exceptional seamstress and loved sewing and crocheting. She also loved gardening and growing flowers. Mrs. Wyrick is survived by her husband of the home; four children, Robert Lee "Pete" Wyrick, Jr. and his wife, Sherry, Ann Hillman, Billy Wyrick and wife, Kathy, and Carl Wyrick and wife, Tonya; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Apple; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Winfree. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings, Dewey Winfree, John D. Winfree, Aljean Winfree, Carl Lee Winfree, Lorraine Kras, Josephine Watson and Mildred Smith. The family will be holding private services. Mrs. Wyrick will be available for viewing from 12 p.m. till 5 p.m. Saturday at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory. We encourage you to send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church St., Burlington, NC 27215
