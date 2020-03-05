GREENSBORO Elwood D. Wynn, 72, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, 6149 Old Smithfield Rd., Bailey. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Elwood Wynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

