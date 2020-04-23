NOVEMBER 8, 1949 - APRIL 20, 2020 Robert "Bob" Franklin Wyatt, IV, 70, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. A 6 p.m. drive-in graveside inurnment will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery with Rev. Randy Jessup officiating. Due to Covid-19, friends are invited but asked to remain in their vehicles during the service. Bob was born on November 8, 1949, to the late Robert Franklin and Wanda Wyatt, III. He loved the Lord and was a member at First Baptist Church of Mayodan. He also taught Children's Church and Sunday School for Camden Christian Church. He was a truckdriver with Cargo Transport. Bob honorably served his country, having three tours in Vietnam in the United States Navy, as well as serving in the Army National Guard. Bob was a member of the DAV, American Legion, and FOP. He also was a Norfolk City policeman for over 12 years. He was an avid sailor and captain, training people to sail on up to 45-foot sailboats. Bob was a beloved husband and father. A generous and outgoing man who was always willing to help. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jennifer Stultz Wyatt of the home; two children, Kayla and Joseph Wyatt of the home; his sisters, Shawn Eudy (Gary) of Denver, NC and Cheryl Brown (Don) of Charlotte, NC; and his father-in-law, who he considered was just like a father, Cletus Stultz of Roanoke, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayodan First Baptist Family Life Center, 101 S. 1st Ave, Mayodan, NC 27027. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Wyatt and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.