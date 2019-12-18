GREENSBORO - Kimberly Dawn Brown Wright passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Family visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 1 to 2 p.m., December 18, 2019, with the service immediately following at 2 p.m. at New Horizon Church of the Nazarene at 4221 Randleman Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27406 with Pastor Chris Shallenburger officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27407. She was predeceased by her father, Robert Brown, stepfather, Richard Leon Bosley, and husband Edward Eugene Wright, Sr. Kimberly is survived by her mother, Marie S. Brown Bosley; brother, Donald Arthur Brown; children, Kristen Alexis Wood, Jessica Caitlyn Wright, and Edward Eugene Wright, Jr. (J.R.); grandchildren Tyler Walker Wood, Kensleigh Taylor Archibald, Abrielle Allison Archibald and John Wayne Wright, all of whom she loved dearly and they loved her in return just as much; also a very special loving fiancée George A. (Kit) Jones and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. We all miss her very much. She worked as an office manager at a job she really enjoyed for the first few years for Kostas Menegakis at Landscape Solutions and Designs in Greensboro. Online condolences may be made at www.Advantagegreensboro.com (formerly Hanes Lineberry Vanstory).
