WRIGHT, JOANN CAMPBELL MARCH 6, 1933 - APRIL 29, 2020 JoAnn Campbell Wright, 87, of Greensboro passed to her eternal home on April 29, 2020. She was at home surrounded by family when she made a peaceful departure to Heaven. JoAnn was born in Belton, SC. Her family moved to Greensboro in 1966 where she joined and became a life-long member of Guilford Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, James Aubrey Wright, her mother, father, one sister and four brothers. She is survived by three daughters, Terri Douglas (David), Debbie Long (Tim), and Lorraine Pope (David), as well as 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind special nieces and nephews from SC to VA along with special friends, "The Brysons" and Christopher Mansir of Greensboro. The family extends special thanks to friends at Heritage Greens along with Trellis/Hospice caregivers. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care.
