JUNE 17, 1946 - JANUARY 28, 2020 Mr. James Kenneth Wright, age 73, of Pleasant Garden, NC, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on June 17, 1946 in Greensboro, NC to the late Walter and Jennie Wright. Before his retirement, Jim worked as an assistant manager at Lifeway Christian Store. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He was an active member of South Elm Street Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, along with ministering in many capacities with his servant's heart. Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Wright; daughter Kristen Briers and her husband, Charlton; grandsons Keegan Briers and Callen Briers; younger brother Bill Wright and wife Sharon; sister-in-law Joanne McClendon and husband Parker; sister-in-law Sharon Somers; along with nieces and nephews Brian and Linda Fitzgerald, John and Donna Wright (Jonah and Karissa), Ben and Lindsey Wright (Troy and Natalie), Adam Novak, Brian and Allison Cruse. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his older brother, Thomas Wright; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Martha Meekins. The funeral service will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at South Elm Street Baptist Church in Greensboro, NC, with Dr. Lawrence Clapp officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Jim requested that donations be made to either the Family Life Center or the Missions Fund at South Elm Street Baptist Church.
