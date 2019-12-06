MARCH 19, 1944 - DECEMBER 4, 2019 Gibsonville Hubert P. Wright, 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Brightwood Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church St. Burlington, NC 27215

