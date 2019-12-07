MARCH 19, 1944 - DECEMBER 4, 2019 Gibsonville Hubert Wright, 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Guilford County on March 19, 1944 to the late Perry Lee Wright and Nancy Cockerham Wright and was the husband of 42 years to Jeanette Hinton Wright, who survives. Hubert was an electrical contractor and owner of H.P. Wright Electrical Co., Inc. since 1978. He was a member of AQHA, PHBA, NCPEA, Triad Chevy Club, and Brightwood Christian Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. Hubert will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. Survivors other than his wife, Jeanette include his children, David J. Wright (Sally), James R. Fogleman (Robin), Rhonda Allred (Darren) and Angelia Brown; grandchildren, Sherry Barnes, Staci Gafford-Trevino, Brandi Wright and Cole Fogleman; four great-granddaughters; brother, Edward Wright (Jan). He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Steven G. Wright; grandson, Tyler Wright; sister, Margie Jumpe; brothers, Cleve Wright and Arnold Wright. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Brightwood Christian Church by Rev. Gene Beaver and Pastor Ricky Cox, with the burial to follow in Gibsonville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Brightwood Christian Church, 300 Brightwood Church Road, Gibsonville, NC 27249. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 S. Church St. Burlington, NC 27215
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.