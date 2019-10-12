GREENSBORO Glenn Wright, 66, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Service will be Sunday, October 13 at 1 p.m. at Prayer Praise and Deliverance, 2101 Freeman Mill Rd. Burial will be at Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery, 1550 NC 62 West, High Point. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services are in charge.
