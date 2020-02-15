GREENSBORO Floyd Alton Wright, 82, died Friday, February 7, 2020. Service will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, February 15 at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 E. Bessemer Ave. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services will be in charge.

