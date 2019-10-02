JANUARY 21, 1926 - SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Dorothy "Dot" Allen Wright, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Hospice of Rockingham County. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Susan Hoyle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. Dot was born on January 21, 1926 to the late Willie Samuel and Rosie Thacker Allen. She resided in Stoneville most of her life and was a longtime member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Dot was the love of her family's lives who she loved and adored and always made her top priority. She was a very strong woman who loved life, music, her parakeet Jay-Jay, crocheting, and most of all her Lord and Savior. Being a loving and caring person, Dot would give away many things that she crocheted. She also loved watching The Food Channel. Dot loved to cook for her family, often having big meals at her house. Everyone loved going to "Mama Dot's" to eat. Her greatest legacy is her large and loving family who will miss her love and wisdom that she shared with everyone. Her favorite saying was "Love you more" and would always make sure she had the last word. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Wright, whom now she gets to join in heaven after 29 years; her brother, William Allen; her great-grandson, Weston Mallard; her great-granddaughter, Ashley Farmer; and her special friend, James (Rink) Farmer. She is survived by her three children, Linda Fricks (Frank) of Burlington, Alice Farmer (Tony) of Stoneville, and Betty Bennett (Jesse) of Madison; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 2415 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville, NC 27048. The family wishes to thank Allison Brown, Jodi Herring, and Robin Powell for all the love and care shown to Dot during her illness as well as Hospice of Rockingham County. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Wright and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
