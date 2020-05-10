WRIGHT, DONALD GERALD MR. DONALD GERALD WRIGHT passed away on May 7, 2020. Mr. Wright served in the US Army for a number of years. During his time of service he received the honors of National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Donald Gerald Wright will receive full military honors at a later date.

