JULY 24, 1968 - DECEMBER 16, 2019 Mark Anthony "Tony" Wrenn, Jr., 51, of High Point, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home. Born July 24, 1968, in Roxboro, NC, he was a son of Mark Anthony Wrenn, Sr. and the late Jacquline Jones Wrenn. Tony had a great sense of humor and had many loves and talents, which included family, music, fishing, cooking, sports, and an amateur inventor. He was a gifted conversationalist and was always thoughtful of the needs of others. He is survived by his father, Mark Anthony Wrenn, Sr., and stepmother, Patricia Brown of Stokesdale; son, Jordan Wrenn; and daughter, Brittany Wrenn; and his beloved dog Tattoo. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the gathering room of Wright Funerals-Cremations. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1726 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC
Wrenn, Anthony
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Wrenn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.