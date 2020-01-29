JULY 24, 1968 - DECEMBER 16, 2019 Mark Anthony "Tony" Wrenn, Jr., 51, of High Point, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home. Born July 24, 1968, in Roxboro, NC, he was a son of Mark Anthony Wrenn, Sr. and the late Jacquline Jones Wrenn. Tony had a great sense of humor and had many loves and talents, which included family, music, fishing, cooking, sports, and an amateur inventor. He was a gifted conversationalist and was always thoughtful of the needs of others. He is survived by his father, Mark Anthony Wrenn, Sr., and stepmother, Patricia Brown of Stokesdale; son, Jordan Wrenn; and daughter, Brittany Wrenn; and his beloved dog Tattoo. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the gathering room of Wright Funerals-Cremations. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations 1726 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC

