FEBRUARY 15, 1931 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Wayne R. Wray, 88, went home to be with The Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Countryside Manor in Stokesdale, NC. Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Noon Friday, November 22, 2019 at Smyrna Presbyterian Church with Rev. Terry Larsen officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery and Military Honors will be performed by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Wayne was a native of Caswell County and the son of the late, Rufus and Bertha Wray. He served in the United States Marine Corp, was quickly recognized for his leadership skills and became an instructor. Wayne retired from Transcontinental Gas Company with over 35 years of service. He was a longtime and faithful member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church. His love for music filled his life and provided a platform for storytelling, singing, playing the mandolin and enjoying blue grass music! Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jo Ann Wray; sisters, Florence Wood, Gertrude Faucette and Cassie Ackerman; brothers, William "Billy" Wray and Larry Wray. He is survived by his children, Tom Wray and wife, Pam of High Point, Tim Wray and wife, Rose of Reidsville, Randy Wray of Brooklyn, NY and Tammy Wray McMillan and husband, Carl of Cornelius, NC; grandchildren, Alyssa Wray, Jessica Read and husband, Chris, Nathan, Caleb and Christian Wray and Jacob Pearson; step grandchildren, Ryan, Colin and Blythe McMillan, Brittany Horton and husband, Ricky and Eric Morris; great grandchildren, Banks, and Jennings Read and a large extended family. Memorials may be made to Smryna Presbyterian Church, General Fund, c/o Anne Dixon, 291 Crowder Road, Madison, NC 27025. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
