AUGUST 13, 1923 - AUGUST 26, 2019 Mildred Lois Ross Wray, 96, of Brown Summit went home to glory August 26, 2019. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Richard Nunn officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will visit with friends Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. She had been an active member of Bessemer Baptist Church, and currently a member of the former Camp Herman Baptist Church (now Proximity Baptist Church). She was a member of the Guilford Chapter 141 Order of the Eastern Star, and the Gate City Shrine #2. Survivors include her daughter Jane Van Hoy; grandchildren, Lisa, Milly Wray McNeil and Tim, Annie Van Hoy Clymer and Jason, and Shelby Van Hoy and fiancé Aaron Finch; great-grandchilden, Alyssa McNeil, Landon McNeil, and Aaliyah Ratcliffe; daughter-in-law, Connie Wray; dear family friend, Betty Brady, and numerous extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
