Eula White Wray, 94, passed away September 23, 2019. Eula finished the race she had run so well at Beacon Place. Always loving, always giving, always kind, compassionate and forgiving, she lived a life of sacrifice to serve others. She has been the arms of Jesus to everyone, especially to those of us blessed to call her Mama and Mimi. Eula is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Oliver J. Wray, and is survived by daughter Joyce Freeman (Durrell), grandson, Kent Freeman (Laurie), and granddaughter, Christian Tolentino; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Travis Freeman, and Lexi, Gabriel and Declan Tolentino and special niece, Kelly Amick. Also surviving are brothers, Donald White (Gerry) of Fort Meyers, FL, Wayne White (Rachel) of Badin, NC and Marshall White of McLeansville, NC. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Logan, as well as brothers, William (Bill) White and Jack Douglas White. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 26 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
