Betty Sue Neese Wray of Dawsonville, GA passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born March 18, 1935 in Greensboro, NC to the late William and Flossie Neese and the wife of late David Lee Wray. Surviving are her children, Terrie Wray, Weatherford, TX and Carol Wray, Dawsonville, GA; grandchildren, Joseph DeLaney, Heather Gardner, Ian Bennett and Rachel Bennett; Crystal Macallister and 5 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.

