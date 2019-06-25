GREENSBORO Following a determined fight against numerous illnesses, Jack Watts Worsham of Greensboro went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 19, 2019. He is now reunited with Mary, his beloved wife of over 51 years. The family will receive friends wishing to pay their respects at West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC on Friday, June 28 beginning at 12:30. The service will follow at 2 in the sanctuary. Graveside service will follow at the family plot in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, parents, Leon Wesley and Lennie Watts Worsham, brother James Judson Worsham, and granddaughter Mary Ann Hall Holland. Jack is survived by four children: Judy Hall (Preston) of Asheboro, Len Worsham (Dottie) of Greensboro, Jill Sitton (Jim) of Summerfield and Jackie Ash (Dave) of Greensboro; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren (with a fourth one on the way); and one brother, Edward (Moochie) of California. Jack was born in Ruffin, NC on January 27, 1926. He enlisted in the US Army Air Forces as soon as he turned 18 and served from 1944 to 1946, rising to the rank of sergeant. After his discharge, he attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he earned his undergraduate and law degrees. Upon graduation he practiced law in Reidsville for several years before becoming interested in the plastics industry. This led him, in 1955, to start the first plastics injection molding company in North Carolina, Southern Plastics Engineering Corporation. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to start several other businesses, including Spray Plating Systems, Electro-Shield, Chemical Systems, Worsham Realty, Intertech Corporation, and at 89 years old, 21st Century Products, Inc. Jack took great joy in his work, was very creative and determined, receiving numerous patents on various products. He took great satisfaction in providing work for hundreds of people through the years, and he himself continued to work until his final days. Jack was a dedicated father and grandfather and strove to instill in his family the value of hard work and good citizenship. He loved family gatherings around the pool and at Christmas and other holidays. He was a member of West Market Street United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class for over 60 years and served on many boards and committees. The family expresses appreciation to Griswold Home Care, Hospice Care of Greensboro, and his "buddy" and caregiver, Charles Webb. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Greensboro Youth For Christ, 917 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC, 27401; The Legacy Foundation, West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC, 27401; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.