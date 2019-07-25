GIBSONVILLE George Lee Worley, 80, died Monday, July 22, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at McLeansville Baptist Church, 5205 Frieden Church Rd., McLeansville. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home N. Elm Chapel in Greensboro is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.