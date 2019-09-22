MARCH 22, 1975 - SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 On Monday, September 9, 2019, Brian Keith Wooten, loving father of four children, passed away at age 44. Brian was born on March 22, 1975, in Greensboro, NC to Elizabeth (Drye) and Keith Wooten. He was passionate about hunting, fishing, and football. He was also an avid lover of drawing and music. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Keith. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Craig) brother Dustin,(Jennifer), his four children, Austin, Sierra, Noah, and Chloe and his six grandchildren. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the doctors and nurses at Moses Cone Hospital. A private service will be held for immediate family only.
